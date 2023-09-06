Woman accused of husband’s murder abandons bail application

By Khethukuthula Xulu

A woman who was arrested in connection with the murder of her police officer husband abandoned her bail application in the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court, south of Durban, on Tuesday.

Faith Nongcebo Ntombela was arrested on August 27 after she was implicated by a hitman, Mzo Ntombela (27), in the murder of her Metro Police husband, Captain Zwelakhe Ntombela (50), in May.

The hitman was convicted and sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment for the murder.

The widow, who was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, is appearing in the same court where she was an employee.

After Faith’s arrest, videos of what appeared to be of her directing the hitman to her home and giving him instructions on how to execute the murder, surfaced on social media.

In the videos she is allegedly heard letting the hitman know which areas in the yard were well-lit and those that were not.

According to Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo, Ntombela was shot and killed as he arrived at his home in Umlazi.

He was then robbed of his private and service pistols. A case of murder was reported at Umlazi Police Station and the case docket was allocated to Hawks members from the Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit for intensive investigation.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the matter was postponed to October 9 for further investigations.