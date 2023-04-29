Woman airlifted from Drakensberg after falling during a hike

By Nompilo Kunene

A 37-year-old woman has been rescued from the mountains in the Northern Drakensberg after slipping and falling while on a hike to the Tugela Falls.

Ross Campbell, ER24’s spokesperson, said ER24 was activated on Saturday morning by Mountain Rescue Services and arrived at the Royal Natal National Park around 8.30 am.

Campbell said the woman had a suspected femur fracture after slipping in the wet conditions.

She was airlifted from the mountain by a rescue helicopter to the waiting ambulances at the National Park. Secondary assessment revealed that the patient was suffering from a dislocated ankle.

She was treated and taken to a private hospital in Harrismith for further care.