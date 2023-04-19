Woman and accomplices nabbed for dealing in drugs

By Nompilo Kunene

A 37-year-old woman and her two accomplices, aged 22 and 25 years old, were arrested for possession and dealing in drugs at Mshayazafe informal settlement in Richmond, KZN, on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police officers from the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit were acting on intelligence when they arrested the woman who was suspected of dealing in drugs.

“She was found in possession of 550 capsules, packets and straws suspected to be heroin. She was also found to be in possession of 76 mandrax tablets and two smartphones, suspected to be stolen,” said Netshiunda.

He said further investigations led the police to another premises in Richmond where the other two suspects were arrested.

1/2 The recovered drugs. Photo: SAPS 2/2 The recovered drugs. Photo: SAPS

Netshiunda said the duo were found with various drugs, including heroin and mandrax. The recovered drugs had an estimated street value of over R48 000.

He said the three suspects are expected to appear in the Richmond Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, April 19.