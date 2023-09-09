Woman and child (3) shot dead in Northdale, Pietermaritzburg

By Chanel George

Two people, a woman and a child, died and two others were left in a critical condition in a shooting incident that took place early on Saturday morning in Northdale, Pietermaritzburg.

At 6 am ALS Paramedics received numerous calls about a shooting incident that took place at the Nhlalakahle Camp off Bombay Road in Northdale.

ALS Paramedics together with Netcare 911 responded to the scene and found multiple casualties.

Director of ALS paramedics Garrith Jamieson said the crime scene had been split into two.

“On scene, we found one 27-year-old female and a three-year-old girl who had sustained fatal gunshot wounds and were declared dead on scene,” said Jamieson.

He said a two-year-old boy who had also been shot, suffered critical injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

“In a separate scene, just a few kilometres away, which seems to be related to the first scene, a 30-year-old male was found shot in the head. [He was] stabilized on the scene, and rushed to the nearest hospital for medical attention,” said Jamieson.

He said at this stage the events leading up to the shooting are still unknown, however, SAPS and other authorities are on scene.