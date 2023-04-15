Woman arrested for defrauding company of over R2 million

By Witness Reporter

An employee of a Durban company was arrested for defrauding the company of more than R2 million.

Hawks members from the Durban Serious Corruption Investigation arrested Ramonia Naidu (45) on Wednesday for defrauding Anchor Yeast, based in Amanzimtoti.

According to the police, during the period between May 2017 and November 2018, Naidu was employed by the company.

ALSO READ | Fraudsters sending out fake municipal tender letters

It is alleged that she colluded with a service provider who was supplying chemicals to Anchor Yeast and defrauded the company of more than R2 million.

Naidu allegedly placed orders from the supplier and falsified delivery notes. She would then allegedly receive payment for personal gain. The company received information about the irregularities and an audit was conducted. During the audit it was discovered that Naidu was defrauding the company. READ MORE Taking a stand against dumping

“A case of fraud and corruption was reported at Amanzimtoti police station and the case docket was allocated to Hawks members for thorough investigation, hence she was arrested,” said Hawks spokesperson, Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo.

ALSO READ | Dayanand fraud case postponed

She briefly appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday and was remanded in custody. The case was postponed to April 17 for her bail application.

Her accomplice is still at large and a warrant of arrest has been issued for her.