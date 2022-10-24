Woman arrested for suspected stolen property and tampering with infrastructure

Lethiwe Makhanya

A 36-year-old woman from Thornville was arrested for suspected stolen property and tampering with infrastructure.

The woman was arrested during the Integrated Crime Intelligence operation conducted by uMgungundlovu District Economic Infrastructure Task Team (EITT), Saps Alexandra Road rapid response, Crime Intelligence, Lcrc, AET Security, Pmb Secure, Magma Security and Investigations and Transnet Investigations.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said the team followed up on information regarding an illegal workshop, in a small holding in Thornville area.

“The Integrated Crime Intelligence operation was conducted and the team proceeded to the farm. Upon searching a small holding, a copper wire, with an estimated value of R1.5 million, was seized, as well as smelting equipment, gas bottles and tools, valued at R500 000 was also seized.

He said the woman is expected to appear in court on Monday.