Woman assaulted on Dalton farm

By Witness Reporter

A woman was assaulted and had boiling water poured over her during a farm attack in Dalton, outside Pietermaritzburg, on Monday afternoon.

It is alleged that the 60-year-old woman was alone at her home when she was attacked by five men.

uMgungundlovu District Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Panchael Singh said it is alleged that two of the men had firearms while one of them had a knife.

He said the woman was left with bruises on her face.

She also had boiling water poured on her from the waist down.

Singh said one suspect was arrested and a police team is investigating to find the other suspects.