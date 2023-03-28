Woman charged with perjury for reporting imaginary kidnapping

Nosipho Gumede

A 29-year-old woman has been charged with perjury after she reported a false case of child kidnapping on Friday.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the woman reported to the police that while on the way to her five day old baby’s father, they were blocked by another vehicle along Khakhama Main Road, Dududu, in the South Coast of KZN, on Friday evening.

“The woman further claimed that two suspects instructed her to get out of the car and instructed the driver to drive away.”

Netshiunda said the woman continued to plot her story and told the police that the suspects escorted her to nearby bushes where they instructed her to call the father of the child and demanded R5000 which he owed the suspects.

She also claimed that the suspects struck her with the butt of a firearm before fleeing with her baby.

He added that police investigations revealed that the woman was lying about having a baby and had staged the imaginary kidnapping.

The plot twist

Netshiunda said the investigations also uncovered that the woman created the plan to deceive her boyfriend’s family into believing that she had given birth to his child, to secure her position as the daughter-in-law.