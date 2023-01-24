Woman claims councillor slapped her face at meeting

Londiwe Xulu

A woman from Mooi River, who alleges she was assaulted by a councillor from Mpofana Municipality last week, said she feared being victimised after opening a case.

The woman, who asked not to be named, alleged that the councillor, who cannot be named at this stage, slapped her face in front of other community members during a meeting.

She said community members had written a letter about some of the issues they are facing and she attended the meeting to get answers on these as a community representative.

The victim

There were issues when we arrived at the venue for the meeting and we were told to wait outside for a while.

Later, the councillor and others came to address us but we were not happy with that.

He had previously said our letter was rubbish, so we felt it was not right that he addresses our complaints after his statement.

When I raised this, he slapped my face in front of other people who were with me at the time.

She said she had opened a case of assault at the Nottingham Road police station.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson, Sergeant Sifiso Gwala, confirmed that a case of assault had been opened by the woman.

Gwala added that a case of intimidation was also opened against the woman by the councillor.

The councillor

When The Witness contacted the councillor, he said he wasn’t aware of any of the cases and said he had never assaulted anyone before.

It’s all blatant lies. I have never hit anyone.

Meanwhile, the woman said her witnesses have been intimidated and she feared someone was telling people that she was lying. She added that she was scared of being harassed by people who were under the impression that she was lying.

It’s sad that nothing is being done about this. I am still waiting for the police to get back to me with feedback on the case. It’s sad that a community leader would resort to violence when someone doesn’t agree with them.

DA councillor, Scelo Buthelezi, said he was shocked when he heard about this incident.

We are calling for the councillor to be suspended until all allegations against him have been cleared and if he is found guilty, he must be fired and jailed.

In a province that is leading with crimes against women and children, we cannot have leaders committing such crimes. We are calling for this matter to be dealt with speedily and for justice to be served.

The mayor of the municipality, Maureen Magubane, said she was not aware of the matter but will be engaging the councillor on it.