Woman critical after almost drowning in Durban Beach

Witness Reporter

A woman is in critical condition after she almost drowned at the Whalebone pier in Umhlanga, Durban, on Monday afternoon.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson, Shawn Herbst, the woman was swept out into the mid-break after losing her footing in the shore break.

“Members of the public who had witnessed the event jumped into the water to rescue her after noticing she had disappeared under water.

“A search was done by the members of the public who rushed to her aid, where she was found submerged in the water,” said Herbst.

He added that the woman was brought to shore where lifeguards started treating her and an emergency care practitioner took over treatment when they arrived.

“The unconscious woman had severe difficulty in breathing, with sea water continuously being evacuated from her airway,” said Herbst.

He said that the woman was transported by Netcare 911’s ambulance to hospital for further care.