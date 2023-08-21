Woman dies as blaze engulfs shacks at Port Shepstone informal settlement

By Witness Reporter

A fire that broke out in Mkholombe informal settlement in Port Shepstone on Friday night has claimed one life.

A woman believed to be in her late twenties, died in the blaze.

This was disclosed in a media statement issued by the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta).

In the statement, Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi, MEC for Cogta, said the disaster management team from Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality responded to a distress call at about 11 pm on Friday, after a concerned citizen reported the outbreak of flames within shacks at the Mkholombe informal settlement.

Ray Nkonyeni fire services responded quickly, aided by the Ugu disaster team. When they arrived, they found a deplorable scene — five shacks had been engulfed in flames, sadly killing one woman in her late twenties.

She said while the South African Police Service is still investigating the cause of the fire, locals believe electrical issues are to blame.

She said this marks the third fire incident in the same vicinity that has led to the loss of life.

“In the past weeks, we responded to the fire incident at Masinenge informal settlement, which is in the same vicinity as Mkolombe.”

As we continue to navigate the grip of winter season, we appeal to all residents, especially those residing in informal settlements, to exercise utmost caution when utilising open flames such as paraffin stoves, gas appliances and makeshift heaters. Additionally, we emphasise the importance of vigilance around exposed low-lying electrical cables.

She said the disaster management team has been tirelessly active on the ground extending vital relief to the affected victims such as blankets and disaster relief packages, which have been distributed to those seeking refuge within local community halls.

“We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to non-governmental organisations like the Red Cross and local businesses, who have offered a lifeline to the affected individuals,” said the MEC.