Woman dies in Pietermaritzburg house fire

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Mystery surrounds what started the fire that killed a 67-year-old woman, in Mafakatini just outside Pietermaritzburg, on Friday night.

Dumazile Mahlase, from the Egqumeni area, was alone in her home when the house went up in flames and she burnt to death. Her husband had left for a family function when the incident happened.

According to sources, neighbours noticed that the house was on fire and they quickly went and tried to extinguish it.

However, it was already too big to contain and they had to wait for firefighters. Mahlase was found dead inside the house.

A family member who spoke to The Witness, but asked not to be named, said they have unanswered questions on what might have started the fire. She said it was so painful that her relative had to die in that manner.

You should have seen the fire, it was like something was poured on the house. We found her remains in the dining room.

She said her body was badly burnt.

I am devastated after what I saw. I do not understand why she did not try to escape the fire because it started from her bedroom and she was in the dining room. We have a lot of questions and it is so confusing. We hope that the police will do a thorough investigation and get to the bottom of what might have happened that led to the fire.

Ward 9 councillor Mduduzi Mshengu said the community is still shocked about the incident which occurred during load shedding.

The incident is traumatising. We never thought it could happen in our own family. I have met with the family and we are trying to assist where we can.

“We have organised food parcels for the family since their important documents like bank cards were burnt during the fire.”

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said police have opened an inquest docket and it is not clear what might have started the fire.