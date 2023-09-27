Woman drowns in Amanzimtoti

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The family of a Northdale woman who drowned at an Amanzimtoti beach on Sunday says the 52-year-old mother and grandmother could have been saved.

Nazeera Ramouthar was on holiday with her family at Amanzimtoti, south of Durban, when she was swept away by a wave while playing with her grandson by the shoreline.

According to her son, Shameer, Amanzimtoti was the family’s favourite holiday spot and they have visited the place more than 10 times.

Shameer said the high swell hit both his mother and his son, and they were both swept away in seconds.

We didn't even see them going under. By the time we noticed that they were gone my mother was struggling and she managed to throw my son out of the water.

“We pulled him out and when we turned back to try and rescue her she had already been pulled in further,” he told The Witness.

Shameer said there were no lifeguards at the beach at the time of the incident and after yelling and running for help, lifeguards arrived at the scene 10 to 15 minutes later.

“We believe that our mother could have been saved if the lifeguards were on site.

When they arrived they refused to perform CPR, we asked them if we could try and perform CPR under their guidance and they still refused. My mother was declared dead almost two hours later when the paramedics arrived.

Local councillor André Beetge told The South Coast Sun that lifeguards at the adjacent Amanzimtoti Main Beach were alerted by car guards.

“Lifeguards managed to get her to shore where CPR was administered but, unfortunately, she was declared deceased an hour later,” he says.

He extended his condolences to the family on their loss, and thanked everyone who tried to assist and resuscitate her.

“[This is] another example of just how quickly an innocent visit to an unprotected beach can turn into tragedy,” he added.