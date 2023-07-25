Woman in critical condition after brutal attempts to behead her

By Witness Reporter

A woman is in critical condition in hospital following a horrific ordeal in which it’s believed her attackers tried to behead her.

In a statement late on Monday, Mi7 National Group said their armed response and emergency medical services was dispatched to the Bisley area after reports that a young woman was found stabbed on Gladys Manzi Road.

“It is believed the woman, who is about 23 years old, stumbled out of the bushes adjacent to the road and approached men fixing a broken-down truck asking for water.”

The men noticed she was covered in blood and had gaping wounds on her neck and face.

They asked her to lie down and immediately notified the authorities. Mi7 teams arrived shortly after local firefighters and found the woman in a critical condition, but still conscious.

The statement said according to the woman’s own statements — although she was extremely disorientated — she was allegedly kidnapped on Saturday by several men.

It was unclear where she was kidnapped from, what vehicles were used in the kidnapping, and exactly how many suspects there were.

She recalled being dragged into the bushes where she was allegedly sexually assaulted and stabbed several times before she was left for dead.

Mi7 said she remained in the bushes for two days.

“It is unclear as to whether she was fully conscious or able to move for the duration.

“Medics found gaping wounds from shoulder to shoulder across the back of her neck, stab wounds to her face and the front of her neck, and deep wounds in her back.”

It appeared, from the wounds, that her attackers attempted to behead her. Mi7 medics administered Advanced Life Support interventions to stabilise her before she was transported to hospital by another service provider.

They said her family was also notified.

The statement added that Mi7 armed response unit members received reports of a kidnapping on Saturday, in which a woman was taken by people driving two minibus taxis.

It is unclear if this is related to the same incident.