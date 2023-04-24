Woman killed in house fire

By Witness Reporter

A 40-year-old woman was killed after her home caught alight in Zwelisha, in KZN, on Sunday morning.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said they received a call for assistance from the woman’s neighbours after 3.30 am.

Balram said when reaction officers arrived, they found that the fire had already been extinguished by residents.

“The informal home was completely gutted and the charred remains of the female were discovered in the debris.”

Balram said the residents alleged that the woman was intoxicated when she returned home.

“The wood and iron home thereafter caught alight and the female was heard screaming for assistance. The community attempted to rescue her but the heat from the flames was intense. The deceased’s partner was not in the residence at the time of the incident,” said Balram.