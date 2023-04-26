Woman mauled by pitbull in Tongaat

By Witness Reporter

A woman was mauled by a Pitbull in the Seatides area, Tongaat, KZN on Tuesday.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), the woman was walking home from work when she was attacked by a Pitbull outside a property in Seatides.

IPSS medical rescue also attended the scene

According to a statement released by IPSS medical rescue, the woman sustained critical injuries, with traumatic bite wounds all over her body.

She was stabilised by IPSS Medical Advanced Life Support and will be transported to hospital for further care.

IPSS urged pet owners to keep their dogs confined to their properties to avoid incidents like this.