Woman recovering after alleged kidnapping, assault and stabbing

By Lethiwe Makhanya

A Pietermaritzburg woman who was allegedly kidnapped, stabbed and left to die in some bushes in Bisley is recovering well in hospital following the ordeal.

The 23-year-old woman, whose name is known to The Witness, was found with serious stab wounds in Gladys Manzi Road, Pietermaritzburg, last week Monday.

It is believed that her attackers tried to behead her.

ALSO READ | Killers get life terms for murdering three family members

The injured woman stumbled out of the bushes adjacent to the road and approached some men fixing a broken-down truck, asking for water.

The men noticed she was covered in blood and had gaping wounds on her neck and face. They immediately notified the authorities. Her mother told The Witness on Wednesday that her daughter is recovering well in hospital and she is hoping for the best.

She is still in hospital but she is recovering well. I am so happy that I found her and that her health is getting better. She can even talk now and I get to have a conversation with her.

She added there is nothing much that her daughter has told her about what happened on the day she was allegedly kidnapped, up until when she was found.

She told me that she does not remember much but she did mention that she was beaten up and she does not remember a lot of details after that. For now, I am focusing on her recovery. This has also been so traumatic to her and I do not want to push her to talk about it when she is not ready. Maybe when she is back at home she will be able to talk.

ALSO READ | Hopewell residents left reeling after man brutally murdered in bed

Mi7 said in a statement at the time that the woman was found in critical condition. However, she was still conscious.

The statement said, according to the woman, she was kidnapped by several men. It was unclear where she was kidnapped from, what vehicles were used in the kidnapping and exactly how many suspects there were.

No arrests have yet been made.