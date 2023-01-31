News

Londiwe Xulu
journalist
1 minute read
31 Jan 2023
07:29

Woman robbed, assaulted at gunpoint in Montrose

Londiwe Xulu

The woman was sweeping the yard when she noticed a man jump over the fence.

A woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by unknown men on Craigie Drive in Montrose, Pietermaritzburg, on Monday afternoon.

According to AET Security, the woman was sweeping the yard when she noticed a man jump over the fence from a vehicle that had parked outside the gate.

“They pointed a gun and forced her to open the gate,” said an AET security officer.

She was then taken inside the house where the television, computers and other electronics were taken.

He added that they were not sure of the number of suspects. The security officer said the woman was also assaulted, but had no visible injuries.

He said police and security companies were searching for the suspects.

