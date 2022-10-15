Woman robbed, then forced to give her robber a lift

Witness Reporter

A woman was robbed at an intersection close to King Shaka International Airport and then forced to give her alleged robber a lift.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said the woman was robbed shortly after coming to a stop at an intersection close to the King Shaka International Airport on Thursday morning.

He said the woman, who was driving a champagne Mercedes Benz, told Rusa members that a man opened her passenger door after she had stopped at the intersection and entered her car.

“He produced a knife and asked her to make a U-turn at the intersection.

“They drove north on the R102 before he instructed her to turn onto an unpaved road leading to Canelands.

“The man stole R150 from the victim before he exited the vehicle. The female thereafter drove to Old Main Road and contacted her husband for assistance,” said Balram.

He said no injuries were reported.