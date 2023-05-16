Woman shot dead in CIT heist, Durban

By Nosipho Gumede

A woman caught in a cross-fire in a shootout was shot dead and another was rushed to hospital during a cash-in-transit heist in Umlazi, Durban.

KZN police are currently searching for an unknown number of suspects in connection to a cash- in- transit robbery, murder and attempted murder which happened near Philani Valley in Umlazi on Monday evening.

According to SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, information has revealed that the cash in transit armoured vehicle had just collected money from a grocery chain store and was travelling on the M35 when it came under attack by heavily armed suspects.

Police officers from the Public Order Policing Unit in Durban, who were on duty travelling in a combi, drove into the active cash-in- transit crime scene unaware and were ambushed by the suspects. One police officer sustained a gunshot wound on the foot and the rest of the officers tactically took cover under heavy gun fire,” said Netshuinda.

He added that the suspects also reportedly fired several random shots and one woman, who was a passenger in a vehicle suffered fatal gunshot wounds while another person was rushed to hospital with a gunshot injury.

Search for the suspects

Netshiunda said the suspects reportedly fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and urged anyone who might have information about the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or call Crimestop at 08600 10111.

Tip-offs can also be relayed via the MySAPS App.