Woman shot during cash-in-transit robbery at Pinewalk Centre in Pinetown

Abraham Kalloor

THABISO GOBA

An woman was shot during a “brazen” cash-in-transit robbery at the Pinewalk Centre in Pinetown, west of Durban on Monday.

According to eyewitnesses at the scene, a group of armed men approached a security member of the G4S cash-in-transit company while they were busy moving a box of money to an ATM. A shootout ensued between the security officers and the armed perpetrators at the busy shopping centre.

A female bystander was believed to have been shot during the incident and was taken to a nearby hospital for further care.

When The Witness arrived at the site, the scene was still active, with SAPS in attendance and taking statements from witnesses. Most stores at Pinewalk Centre were closed.

Police have been approached for comment on the matter.