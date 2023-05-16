Woman shot multiple times in Durban

By Khethukuthula Xulu

A woman was shot multiple times outside a primary school in the Berea West area in Durban on Monday afternoon.

According to ALS Paramedis the incident occurred around 2:30pm.

ALSO READ | Eight burnt to death in assault, Pietermaritzburg

“On arrival ALS found Metro police and volunteer medics attending to a woman believed to be in her 60s. Life support medics took over and found that she was critical and had sustained gunshot injuries throughout her body,” said ALS Paramedics.

Emer-G-Med paramedics

According to Emer-G-Med paramedics who also attended the scene, it is reported that a man believed to be her husband, first attempted to run her over with a light motor vehicle, crashing into a precast concrete fence.

He then alighted from his vehicle, drew a pistol and fired several shots at her, striking her, before he fled the scene,” said Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen. READ MORE Our Viewpoint | ANC assessment of KZN leadership

She was stabilised and transported to hospital.

Events leading to the incident were unclear, SAPS have been contacted for further details.