Woman struggles to correct gender on birth certificate

By Witness Reporter

Syethemba Zimu, a 20-year-old from Sweetwaters, Pietermaritzburg, was born female, but on her birth certificate she is registered as male.

For almost her whole life, Zimu and her mother, Letho Zimu, have been struggling to change her birth certificate to indicate her correct gender.

Now that Zimu has become a mother, she fears her daughter will grow up with the same struggle, as her birth certificate error continues to prevent her daughter form obtaining a birth certificate.

This matter has really affected us as a family. At some point I gave up on it because I did not know what to do anymore. Everywhere I went, they sent me somewhere else, and when I get there, they would send me somewhere else. It’s just been an ongoing cycle

ALSO READ | Couples head to Home Affairs

At school, Zimu used the birth certificate that stated that she was a male. She was told to get it corrected, but every time she tried, it would not work out. Throughout her schooling career, she had to explain why her birth certificate was wrong and why she had not changed it. In matric, she had to get an affidavit in order for her to be allowed to write her finals.

On their recent trip to Home Affairs, Zimu and her mother were requested to bring Zimu’s proof of birth, which they were to obtain from the hospital where she was born. However, at the hospital, there is no record of Zimu being there on the day she was born — January 14, 2003. Her file only displays her being in hospital on a different day, which was wrong.

ALSO READ | ‘I’ve lost all hope,’ says young KZN mom after endless wait for daughter’s birth certificate

At Home Affairs, under her mother’s name, her three other children appear; however Zimu’s name does not appear. They believe that the mistake may have occurred when she was moved from Northdale Hospital, where Zimu was born, to Greys Hospital as she had underlying illnesses at the time.

All her discharge papers came from Greys Hospital, but Zimu was born at Northdale hospital. After almost 20 years, Zimu hopes the Department of Home Affairs will speed up the process of amending the Births and Deaths Registration Act, 1992, as it is making it difficult to navigate life as a female in the country.

Despite numerous attempts to get comment, the Department of Home Affairs had not responded to this matter at the time of publication.