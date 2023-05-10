Woman vows to conquer Comrades Marathon for charity despite challenges

By Jerry Barnes

From missing the finish line cut-off by seconds to being told she will never run again, Thandi Senoamali is determined to complete her second Comrades, this time for charity.

Senoamali ran her first Comrades Marathon in 2018, but she failed to reach the finish line before the cut-off time and did not receive her medal.

She was just about to cross the finishing line when the gun, to indicate the final cut-off, went off.

I almost had a heart attack. I was so heartbroken. My long-cherished dream of running and finishing the Comrades Marathon ended in front of my eyes just because I was a few seconds late.

After her disappointing Comrades debut, she suffered a nasty injury to her knee while on a trail run with friends and the doctors told her she would never run again.

She couldn’t accept that her Comrades dream had ended so abruptly and decided to get a second opinion.

The second doctor she went to explained the extensive damage to her knee and suggested she go for an operation which left her wheelchair-bound for four months and then on crutches. It took her more than a year for her knee to fully heal.

After more than a year spent recovering and regaining strength and movement in her leg, she is not only walking but running again and is currently training for the Comrades Marathon this year.

The second time around, to show how grateful she is to be back on the road, Senoamali has decided to dedicate her run to a good cause and will be running to raise funds for the Community Chests in Pietermaritzburg and Durban.

It took a lot of prayers, money, resilience, emotions and support from friends, family and running buddies for her to fully recover and she is grateful and overjoyed to be able to walk and run again.

Senoamali told The Witness she decided to run for charity because she is passionate about community activism and is always eager to do something for NGOs, charity and hospice organisations.

My aim is to raise awareness about autism with a special focus in early childhood development. We need to impart as much knowledge and understanding as possible about autism and remove the stigma in our communities.

Her target is R100 000 and so far, she has managed to raise R10 000.