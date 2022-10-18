Woman who applied for new ID was told that she is listed as ‘deceased’

Lethiwe Makhanya

“My life has been turned into a nightmare.”

These are the words of Lindiwe Fortunate Mpulo, from Imbali Unit BB, Pietermaritzburg, who recently discovered she has been declared dead at the Home Affairs offices.

Mpulo told The Witness that her problem started when she went to open a clothing account at a store in the CBD in July this year.

She said she was told that she already had an account, on which she owed money.

I found this very strange because I do not have any clothing accounts. I decided to go and check with other stores, but the same thing happened. That’s when I went to the Home Affairs offices to check what was happening.

She said during her first visit to Home Affairs, she was told she shares an identity number with a foreign national and was instructed to make another identity document so that she could get her own ID number.

“I did everything and submitted all the required documents. I was expecting to receive an SMS informing me to come and collect my ID, but I never received it. After three months of not receiving an SMS, I got worried and decided to go and check what the hold-up was.”

I went to enquire about it and that is when I got the shock of my life. I was told that, in the system, I appear as deceased. They did not even give me a proper explanation on what will happen next or what I need to do.

Mpulo said she feels as if her life is at a standstill because of this problem, which is not her fault.

I cannot do anything right now. I am just clueless. I don’t know what to do because I never got clear answers from Home Affairs. It has been months now of trying to sort this out with no luck.

I just want this sorted so that I can get my life back. It is also strange that I have received two different explanations from this office.

Home Affairs had not responded to questions from The Witness by the time of publication.