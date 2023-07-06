Woman’s body found floating at Umdloti Beach, KZN

By Nompilo Kunene

A naked woman’s body was found floating at Umdloti Beach on Thursday morning.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said they were contacted by a fisherman just after 4am after he noticed a naked woman floating in the surf.

‘According to the caller, fishermen were unsuccessful in retrieving the body due to high tide. Reaction officers were immediately dispatched to the beach and retrieved the body from the surf. The deceased sustained lacerations to her head.”

ALSO READ | KZN dubbed the drowning capital of South Africa

Balram said the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by the police.