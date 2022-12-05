Woman’s corpse found in river with her hands and legs bound

Lethiwe Makhanya

The half-naked body of a woman with her hands and legs bound, was discovered in the river in Smero, Edendale, Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.

The woman, who is believed to be about 25 years old and has not been identified, was found on Sunday afternoon.

The country is currently commemorating the 16 days of Activism for no Violence against Women and Children Campaign.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said the woman’s body was discovered by a person who was passing by who then alerted other community members who summoned the police.

Gwala said it is suspected that the woman was killed before her body was dumped into the river.

He said her hands were bound with a shoelace and her legs were also tied [together]. Her mouth was covered with plastic which was secured with a shoelace, however there were no visible injuries on the woman.

A case of murder is being investigated at Plessislaer Police Station, and no one has been arrested.

Gwala said they are appealing to anyone who might have any information about the incident or who might be related to the woman to come forward.

She was wearing black pants and a pink bra.

Life Line Pietermaritzburg

Life Line Pietermaritzburg director Sinikiwe Biyela said this is extremely disturbing. She said gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) incidents are on the increase.

She said this is one of many unreported GBVF cases.

The fact that this incident occurred during the 16 days of activism campaign clearly indicates that GBVF perpetrators have no regard for this campaign and they are not listening to the messages that goes with the campaign. Perpetrators also know that there will be no actions taken against them. They are not scared of the law as they are the law themselves. There is statistical evidence that shows that more GBVF cases are being opened, but there are fewer convictions.

“Most cases are withdrawn from courts or perpetrators are acquitted. This poor justice system gives perpetrators confirmation that they are above the law, and therefore they continue perpetrating against those who can’t defend themselves.

Biyela said a poor justice system and laws with loopholes are enabling perpetrators to commit further crimes. A family history of violence and drugs and substance abuse are some of the issues that are contributing to the rise of GBVF cases.”

She said they need to hold the justice system accountable.