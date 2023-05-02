Women lead the way at UKZN graduation

By Witness Reporter

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has announced that almost 65% of graduates are women and this is one of the highest percentages in the history of UKZN.

This year UKZN will host a marathon of 17 graduation ceremonies between the May 3 to 12 in Pietermaritzburg and Durban.

According to the university, there will be 6 564 undergraduates and 2 799 postgraduate degrees awarded during the Autumn Graduation Ceremonies.

“There are 626 masters and 276 doctoral graduands,” read the statement.

The university added that these graduands include 158 summa cum laude and 444 cum laude graduands who have completed their studies with distinction.

It is also notable that over 71% of the total academic top achievers are women.

They added that the university will also celebrate the achievements of 101 graduands with disabilities.

More individuals to be honored

Acting executive director of the corporate relations division, Normah Zondo, said the university will also honor seven distinguished individuals for their remarkable achievements in the fields of arts, social sciences, and management.

“Through innovation, extensive knowledge and expertise in their respective fields, the honorary graduands have positively impacted the lives of people in South Africa and globally,” said Zondo.

She also added that this year, Professor Deevia Bhana will be awarded the Fellow of the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

In a distinguished academic career spanning 25 years, Professor Bhana has pioneered high-quality research and also maintained a sustained focus on gender and sexuality as it is experienced in the course of young adolescent lives.

“Bhana has had a substantial impact on the research landscape including generating new knowledge in the fields of young sexualities and masculinities, gender and sex education, and guiding the direction of further inquiry at a global level. She is also considered to be one of the foremost feminist scholars in gender and childhood sexuality,” said Zondo.

She added that the distinguished teacher awards will also be given to outstanding teachers who demonstrate innovation and excellence in the areas of curriculum development, teaching methodology and assessment methods.