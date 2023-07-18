Women live longer than men

By Nosipho Gumede

Men have been urged to change their lifestyle, after it was established that they die six years earlier than women on average.

This is according to Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) who said the general consensus is that the combination of men’s lifestyle choices and their reluctance to seek medical advice is a major contribution to their relatively high incidence of serious health issues at a young age. The stats are from mid-2022.

Old Mutual corroborated this in a statement, saying that they have paid out R7,3 billion in underwritten personal risk cover claims across the group’s South African operations in 2022, and 56% of underwritten claims were paid in relation to a man dying.

They added that the top claim categories were for cancer and cardiovascular disorders.

Senior Medical Officer

Old Mutual’s senior medical officer, Dr Khan, said an intervention is needed.

To improve men’s health and narrow the gender health gap, there needs to be greater awareness of the importance of responsible lifestyle choices and regular medical check-ups.

Speaking on toxic masculinity, Dr Khan said South Africa’s paternal cultures, traditional gender roles and societal pressures continue to discourage men from expressing their feelings and uncertainties, even to themselves.

He added that this is why boosting men’s physical health needs to start with changing society’s attitudes.

Khan said men need to live well for longer and develop healthy habits, such as eating more nutritious meals that are rich in vegetables and fruit, exercising regularly, getting sufficient sleep, reducing stress levels, avoiding excessive alcohol consumption, cutting out smoking and other harmful substances, and making time for social relaxation.