Woodlands octogenarian gives Pappas her blessings

By Shorné Bennie

It was a dream come true for 83-year-old Woodland’s resident, Lena Taylor, who met KwaZulu-Natal Democratic Alliance (DA) premier candidate and current uMngeni mayor, Chris Pappas, on Saturday during his campaign programme in Pietermaritzburg.

Pappas heard about the octogenarian’s wish to meet with him and also the fact that she had broken her hip and rarely left her home anymore. She now walks with the help of a walking aid and only visits the local clinic for her check-ups.

ALSO READ | ANCYL members demand removal of Pappas as mayor

Taylor laughed and joked with Pappas about how young he looked, telling the mayor that she had always wanted to meet him.

Her son, Shane Taylor, said that his mother was ecstatic to meet Pappas.

She has been wanting to meet him for a long time and now her dream has been fulfilled. She is a prayer warrior and she prayed for him and anointed him for his campaign to become the premier of KZN. READ MORE IFP goes to policy conference

During the meeting with residents, Pappas called for support for the DA and also welcomed former supporters back to the party, handing out T-shirts.

“Your choice is yours; we are here to tell you that we can build something if we come together like we did in uMngeni. Don’t lose hope in the DA we are not a small organisation. The project we are building is a difficult project, Project South Africa. Where we govern, we govern well and people see a difference. So, help us make a change in KZN in 2024.

We are calling this a rescue mission as we are rescuing what is left. In 2019 things were bad, in 2023 things are really bad, where do you think we will be in five years’ time if we give the ANC power?

“We won’t be better if we give the ANC power,” said Pappas.

Resident, Tamica Marais, who is a supporter of the DA said that she agrees with their values of diversity and opportunity.

ALSO READ | ANC is desperate, says DA KZN premier candidate Pappas

“We agree with the party’s values of giving everyone an equal opportunity and working on our historical background. We know that the DA will take care of their community,” said Marais.

Another resident who wished not to be named said that she returned to the DA as all the other political parties failed the residents of Woodlands.

Pappas also visited Imbali, Eziketheni and Elandskop.