World Food Day: 130 000 meals to be distributed to charities

By Witness Reporter

In recognition of World Food Day on Monday staff from Mediclinic and ER24, together with Rise Against Hunger (RAH), will be distributing over 130 000 meal packs to charities and early childhood development centres (ECDs) around the country.

ALSO READ | CMA announces the six charities that it will support

In Pietermaritzburg, Mediclinic partnered with East Coast Radio’s Big Favour initiative to pack thousands of meals.

Pietermaritzburg Girls’ High School, Maritzburg College, East Coast Radio (ECR) and the Midlands Hindu Society joined the effort, packing 50 000 meals in just over seven hours on Saturday.

ECR listeners nominated recipient charities to receive the meal packs.

ALSO READ | Nearly R5 million raised for Comrades Marathon charities

Said Bob Govender, industry affairs executive for Mediclinic Southern Africa: