World Rhino Day: Ezemvelo appoints local boards and employs 50 people

By Witness Reporter

In commemoration of World Rhino Day on Friday, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife appointed local boards and employed 50 people in line with a call by King Misuzulu kaZwelithini to integrate locals into the operations of game reserves.

Siboniso Duma, MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, said as we observe World Rhino Day, the department’s strategic asset, the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park (HiP) should also be celebrated as this is the ‘birthplace of rhino’, situated in the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

“Having interacted with game rangers, I wish to once again thank them for their conservation efforts.

“In particular, we have responded with speed to a call by Indlulamithi – Isilo Misuzulu kaZwelithini to ensure that surrounding local communities are integrated into the operations of the game reserves through new local boards,” said Duma.

ALSO READ | Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife improving, says board’s chair

He said on September 15 and 19, Ezemvelo finalised the launch of the following local boards – Ukhahlamba Drakensberg Park, Ithala Game Reserve, Ntsikeni Nature Ndumo Game Reserve, Tembe Game Reserve and Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park.

“It is our considered view that the tension that existed between our Ezemvelo and surrounding communities will be a thing of the past.

“The ANC government is demonstrating its resolve to ensure that traditional leaders and their communities inherits natural resources and the wealth from the land of their forefathers,” said Duma.

He thanked King Misuzulu for his guidance and for ensuring that they did everything in the interest of his people.

The local boards’ duties include:

compiling and monitoring the implementation of the management plans;

promoting the objectives of the protected areas and

promoting educational programmes related to nature conservation.

Duma said the long-term plan is to use the portion of the revenue generated through conservation services to implement viable projects based on the needs of local communities.

“In addition, we want local communities to become owners of nature conservation and all tourism products and services. This is the surest way of ensuring that they enjoy the fruits of this democracy.

“We commend management for speeding up the fencing project at HiP. This has resulted in the employment of 50 local people.”

ALSO READ | Leopards spotted on the N2 are free-roaming animals – Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife

Despite the shoestring budget of R7 million, Duma said the erected fence will cover an area 11km long from White Mfolozi to Thokothi Stream. He said the procurement process for the service providers who will fence the Mfolozi side of HiP is in the final stages.

He said the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment committed more than R40 million to fence HiP.

Duma said Minister Barbara Creecy appointed iSimangaliso Wetland Park Authority as the organisation overseeing the procurement process.

“The national and international anti-rhino poaching organizations have offered to continue to work with our entity Ezemvelo Wildlife in fighting wildlife crime.

“High commissioners and ambassadors from many countries have also offered to invite businesses from their respective countries to consider investing in eco-tourism products and services for the benefit of local communities,” said MEC Duma.