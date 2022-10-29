WRAP | King coronation: King pledges to serve Zulu nation

Clive Ndou

“I will be your servant”

This is the pledge made by the newly crowned Zulu King, Misuzulu kaZwelithini, to the thousands of his subjects who had gathered to witness his coronation at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

“I will work towards social cohesion, the fight against poverty and peace and unity,” he said.

King Misuzulu KaZwelithini, who concluded the first part of his coronation in August when he performed the entering the kraal ritual in Nongoma, was on Saturday afternoon handed a certificate of recognition by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa hands over the certificate of recognition to King Misuzulu KaZwelithini at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. Photo: KZN Provincial Gov

Dignitaries who were at the stadium to witness the King’s coronation included deputy president David Mabuza, former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma, former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and eSwatini Monarch, King Mswati lll.

Thousands of people, including Zulu regiments and izintombi (Zulu medians) had turned up to witness King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s coronation.

President Ramaphosa hands over certificate

Ramamphosa said the new King has the interests of his people at heart.

“He is a leader who is trusted by his people,” he said.

Speaking shortly before handing over the certificate of recognition to King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, Ramaphosa pledged to work closely with the ruler of the Zulu nation.

“I commit my government to work with the King to better the lives of our people,” he said.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, who was accompanied by his wife, Queen Ntokozo Mayisela when he arrived at the venue on Saturday morning, was announced as the new King last year shortly after the passing of his father, King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.

ALSO READ | President Ramaphosa hands over certificate of recognition to new Zulu king

Since he was announced as heir to the throne last year following the passing of King Goodwill ka Zwelithini, the new King has been fending off attempts by royal family members opposed to his ascendance to the throne to wrestle the crown from him.

King Misuzulu’s opponents must ‘back off’

Addressing the crowd, eSwatini Monarch, King Mswati lll, called on the new King’s opponents in the Zulu royal family to back off.

“It’s common that when a King passes on a number of people step forward with the hope that there will be chosen to replace the late King.

ALSO READ | Prince Simakade files court papers to dethrone King Misuzulu’s

“However, in the case of the Zulu nation, today’s historic event leaves no shred of doubt as to who the legitimate King of the Zulu nation is.

“After this important occasion, there should be no one doubting who the Zulu nation is,” King Mswati lll, who is also the uncle of the Zulu King.

Eswatini Monarch, King Mswati lll addressing large crowds at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium. Photo: Twitter

King Misuzulu happy to have witnessed history

There was excitement among members of the public, most of who were clad in Zulu traditional attires, as they arrived at the stadium to witness King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s coronation.

Masakhane Ngwenya, Mkhawuleni Khumalo and Linda Ndlovu from Ophongolo and Dumbe respectively were among the 40 000 people who were at the stadium to witness King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s coronation.

Ndlovu said nothing would have prevented him from attending Saturday’s event.

“Even death in our households would not have stopped us from being part of this historic moment”.

“After 50 years we are now seeing the coronation of our King despite the contestations in court. We have one King, which is Misuzulu kaZwelithini. Bayede!

“We want to call on those so are against the King to come back home. We can’t have two Kings.

“This matter should not have even gone to court”, he said.