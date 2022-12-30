Year in review: Violent crimes that stunned Pietermaritzburg in 2022

Lethiwe Makhanya

One of the biggest incidents that rocked Pietermaritzburg this year was the tavern shooting in Sweetwaters that claimed four lives and left eight people injured.

The incident happened at Samukelisiwe Tavern in July. It is alleged that two gunmen entered the tavern and randomly fired shots at patrons.

Nkosingiphile Nsele, Mdumiseni Ngidi, Nkosinathi Mdladla and Simphiwe Mthembu were killed.

This incident drew a lot of attention which led to government officials visiting the tavern. The KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Board also suspended the tavern’s operating license for three months.

Four people were subsequently arrested and they are in custody, having abandoned their bail application. It is still unclear what motivated the killings.

Another incident that took place in the city is the shooting of three of the city’s most wanted robbers. They were shot dead by police in a dramatic shootout in Pietermaritz Street, a few minutes after they had robbed a shop.

The incident took place during the day, in full view of the public.

It is alleged that while they were trying to flee in their getaway car (a white VW Polo), they began shooting at police, who returned fire. The suspects managed to escape on foot.

In Imbali, three people were shot dead and two were left injured in the Maqeleni area. At the time they were celebrating a birthday.

It is alleged that two unknown men, one of whom was wearing a mask, stormed into the house and ordered all the people to lie down and hand over their cell phones. The men then began firing shots.

The injured people were taken to hospital.

This was the second shooting incident that took place at this home this year. In January the owners of the house (husband and wife) were also gunned down.

In both these incidents, no one was arrested.

There were also many other cases where people were shot and killed by unknown suspects.

Business robberies also became problematic, especially in the CBD.

Criminals targeted different businesses. These incidents left business owners feeling unsafe, fearing that they could be robbed anytime.

House robbery cases also increased, especially in the areas which fall under the Plessislaer Police Station.

According to the crime statistics for the second quarter of 2022/2023, covering the months from July to September, Plessislaer became the police station that recorded the highest number of house robbery cases in the country.

The station recorded 121 cases of robbery at residential premises compared to 73 cases in the same period last year.