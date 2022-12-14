Yellow level two storm warning for KZN

Witness Reporter

The South African Weathers Services (SAWS) has issued a yellow level two warning for scattered showers and severe thunderstorms for Wednesday evening.

SAWS said the storm is expected to end at 11 pm.

According to SAWS, some of these storms are expected to become severe over the western parts of KZN.

Some of these areas have received significant rain over the past few days, meaning the ground is saturated and more rain may result in flooding. The storms are also expected to be accompanied by excessive lightning, hail and strong damaging winds.

SAWS added that the impact of the storm may result in localised flooding of settlements, low-lying roads and bridges, localised damage to infrastructure as well as severe lightning, that could possibly result in localised fire incidents, injuries to humans and livestock and difficult driving conditions, which might lead to minor vehicle accidents.

Motorists are encouraged to drive carefully and plan trips accordingly.