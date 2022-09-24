Yoga at the Hilton Arts Festival in honour of Alice Richter

Witness Reporter

In honour of Alice Richter who died in a truck accident on the N3 with her father Tony in February 2021, there will be yoga sessions offered at the Hilton Arts Festival.

Richter lived most of her life on the Hilton College Estate, where Tony was a teacher and sports coach. It was there in her late twenties that she discovered yoga.

She devoted her final years to its teachings and practice, sharing her gift with many around her.

In her honour, Ntando Ngubane, a close friend of Alice, and a fellow yoga practitioner and teacher, will offer beginner yoga sessions at the festival.

You are invited to honour Richter and experience yoga with Ngubane.

Take a mat and find Ngubane at The Sundial (behind the ZAR Comedy tent).

If the weather is not kind, inquire on arrival at the information tent for the alternative venue. Times for the sessions: today at 9 am, 1 pm and 3.30 pm; and tomorrow at 9 am and 1 pm.

There is no set charge for the session, however, donations are welcomed and will go to two of Richter’s chosen NGOs: Singakwenza in Hilton and Angels’ Care in Howick.