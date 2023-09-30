Yorkie breeder fined

By Khethukuthula Xulu

A Howick Yorkshire Terrier (Yorkie) breeder has accused the uMngeni SPCA of abducting her 16 dogs, refusing her access to them while also slapping her with a R100 000 bill.

According to Debrah (Debbie) van Lingen, she has had a pleasant relationship with the Umngeni SPCA since she has been a breeder for over a decade.

Inspectors would often inspect her premises and dogs.

She said the inspector previously assigned to her business had full access to her home and inspected it any time.

However, all that changed when that inspector retired and a new inspector started visiting her.

In April, inspector Kevin Khumalo came into my home and asked to inspect the dogs and I let him in. He said he received reports that the dogs’ teeth were in a bad state. That puzzled me as my clients don’t check the adult dogs’ teeth when they are looking to buy one of the pups.

She said Khumalo confronted her about her dogs’ dental condition and she explained her financial situation to him and the high vet costs for each dog. Arrangements were then made for a vet to attend to the dogs at R6 000 per dog.

“I approached the SPCA and they refused to assist me as a breeder. After showing Inspector Khumalo three of the dogs in question, he gave me a three month grace period to get the process started. Inspector Khumalo finished his inspection and left,” she said.

In June, when Khumalo returned for a follow-up inspection, she was about to leave and asked him to return another day.

“He was not happy with my request and seemed upset,” said van Lingen adding he returned a few days later accompanied by SAPS and demanded access to the dogs.

She said Khumalo ambushed her home, checked the dogs’ teeth and put them into dog cages. They were then taken away and the SPCA denied her and her vet access to the dogs.

Thereafter, she received a bill from the Umngeni SPCA of R111 938,90 for caring for her 16 Yorkies from June 6.

Van Lingen alleged the SPCA has hurt her business, is targeting her and that the inspector did not follow the correct processes to have the dogs removed.

Van Lingen’s legal representative said three vets have given written confirmation that the dogs’ teeth are fine, but they need minor work done.

In response, uMngeni SPCA has denied the allegations made by Van Lingen.

Its manager Dudu Abraham said the dogs were seized under a warrant on June 6.

She added when Van Lingen came to the SPCA the following day, she was informed that the SPCA was in the process of laying charges against her for animal cruelty.

“She did not ask to see the dogs,” said Abraham.

The SPCA said it received numerous complaints from the public who had purchased Yorkies from her.

They had spent a considerable amount of money attending to their teeth, said Abraham.

We were asked to inspect the condition of the other dogs in her care, as they were concerned. On April 17, Inspector Kevin Khumalo conducted an inspection at Arare Yorkies. He found that most of the dogs had badly decayed teeth, heavy build-up of tartar, some had double canines and ulceration of the gums. Debbie van Lingen conceded that she was aware of the dental problems.

“A written warning was issued, and sufficient time was afforded to the owner to rectify the situation. On June 2, Inspector Khumalo undertook a follow-up inspection to check on the progress.

“Debbie van Lingen refused him entry onto the property, she informed him that she did not have the dental treatment done as she did not have the finances. She was treating them with peroxide.

“The SPCA does not target people. We inspected her animals due to complaints received. The SPCA responds to all complaints. Inspector Khumalo’s concern was the welfare of those animals. The SPCA enforces the Animals Protection Act and action is taken against any person who allows animals to suffer,” said the SPCA.

Abraham said the SPCA was claiming the veterinary expenses for 16 Yorkies. These were for all veterinary procedures undertaken at private vets, grooming of 13 Yorkies twice each, and boarding for 16 Yorkies.

“All these costs have added up and continue to add up. We are a public-funded organisation.”

Abraham said the matter was with the courts, and the fate of the animals rested with the court and a decision will be made once the case has been finalised.

Van Lingen said the SPCA has not clarified whether her dogs will be returned to her care if she paid the R111 938,90, which she intends to pay before the end of October.

However, Van Lingen’s legal representative said two prosecutors have rejected the SPCA’s claim and instructed it to return the dogs. However, this has not yet happened.