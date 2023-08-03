Young Pietermaritzburg golfer wins coveted title in Ireland

By Akheel Sewsunker

A seven-year-old Pietermaritzburg golfer was crowned the “Champion of Champions” in his age category at a recent tournament held in Ireland.

Muhammad Zaydan Vather won the Champion of Champions tournament in his age category last week.

According to his coach, Ashley Tarr, Muhammad exceeded expectations.

I started coaching him in November 2021. I took him under my wing and I could see the talent in the first sessions. He has an all-round great game, he works hard, he is dedicated, he practices almost every day and the hard work has paid off.

Tarr added that Muhammad has improved tremendously since he first started. “For his age, he is just unbelievable. Other people have said the same thing about his game.

“He has a long and good journey ahead of him,” said Tarr.

“I am proud of him. The goal was to make the top five and he brought back the trophy. He has a great team behind him and his parents are very supportive,” said Tarr.

Muhammad’s father, Suhail Vather said he is immensely proud of his son.

“From where he started to now, his improvement has been phenomenal. He has done our country proud,” he said.

Vather said Muhammad’s taking to the sport came after Vather started playing golf with his father during the pandemic.

“I never really [had an interest in it until] my father started playing golf. During Covid-19, we used to go to Eddels Sports Club, and we used to play on the course there.

“[My son] saw us playing there and we gave him a club. When I saw his swing, I realised he had some talent. That is when I took him to Tarr,” said Vather.

We became a member of SA Kids Golf. They hosted a tournament in August [last year] at San Lameer, called the African Junior Champs. He played in the six-year-old division and won and that was how he qualified for this one.

Vather added that Muhammad has had a lot of support, with the family receiving a great number of calls of congratulations.

“He has received so much support from his parents, from his family. His auntie who is in Cape Town, is one of his biggest fans,” he said.

The tournament was held in Lough Erne, in Northern Ireland, from July 25 to 27.

“I went with him and my father-in-law went with him. I’ve never been to an international tournament. It was very different from here. To see all these junior kids playing was really good,” Vather said.

Muhammad, who is in Grade 1 at St Charles College, said he enjoyed his time at the event.

His father added: “He was excited and emotional at the same time, because he knows how much time and effort he put into the tournament.

He loves golf because, firstly, it’s the only sport that you can play at a professional level right to the age of 60+. Secondly, it’s an individual sport, so you don’t have to rely on anyone else. And third, it’s a game that always challenges you because every course is different and every day is different, which makes it exciting.

Muhammad said he loves competing and meeting new friends.