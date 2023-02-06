Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman bag Grammy Award

Witness Reporter

KwaZulu-Natal musicians, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode, along with producer, Wouter Kellerman will be returning home with a Grammy Award.

The trio won the award for Best Global Music Performance for their collaboration Bayethe at the 65th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube congratulated musicians, record producer and DJ Zakes Bantwini, singer-songwriter Nomcebo Zikode and producer Wouter Kellerman for their outstanding Grammy.

This was Kellerman’s fourth nomination and his second Grammy.

The Premier said the Grammy Award for Bantwini and Zikode affirms the contribution that they have made it in the music industry both locally and internationally.

We are proud of Zakes Bantwini, who hails from KwaMashu and Nomcebo Zikode, who is from Mpumalanga Township in Hammarsdale for flying the South African flag high and putting the province on the global music stage by winning this Grammy Award.

“We celebrate the success of the son and daughter of the province who are a beacon of hope and an inspiration to many young people in townships and rural areas. This Grammy Award comes at the right time as we are reviving the hopes of the province’s citizenry, who have shown great resilience and tenacity in the face of adversity.”

Dube-Ncube said Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode follow in the footsteps of other Grammy Awards winners – Ladysmith Black Mambazo and DJ Black Coffee – who also hail from our magnificent province.

“Zakes, Nomcebo and Kellerman’s Grammy Award success is not only remarkable for KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa, but it is also significant for the African continent.

By winning this Grammy Award, Zakes, Nomcebo and Kellerman have shown the world that KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa and Africa are indeed a musical force to be reckoned with globally.

“We cannot thank them enough for reviving faith and hope for many aspiring artists in the province and South Africa as a whole. They have indicated to the world that our province and country continues to excel despite facing hurdles,” she said.

Dube-Ncube went on to applaud the trio for the title of their song – Bayethe – which she said can be seen as a tribute to King Misuzulu KaZwelithini, the late King Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu and many other Kings who restored hope, peace, unity and revived faith in humanity.

Despite many South Africans claiming they did not know the award-winning Bayethe song, everyone was happy with the trio’s achievement.