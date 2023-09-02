Zebra allegedly killed by poacher at Pietermaritzburg Lion Park

By Lethiwe Makhanya

A zebra was allegedly killed by a poacher at the Lion Park, outside Pietermaritzburg on Thursday evening.

According to a statement by the Mi7 National Group, they received information at around 7 pm from a community member who reported having witnessed a zebra being poached and skinned in the park.

ALSO READ | Snares removed from zebras at PMB’s Bisley reserve

The community member reported that three suspects were involved, all of whom were still on the premises, said Mi7.

Mi7 armed response teams, as well as the strategic threat response unit, were immediately dispatched and found the carcass lying in nearby bushes, but the suspects were nowhere to be found.

“Mi7 K9 members were brought out and a widespread search ensued. The search led teams to an abandoned vehicle, believed to have been used by the suspects. However, the suspects could not be located,” read the statement.

The vehicle was impounded by police and the matter handed over for further investigation. The carcass was also removed from the site.

ALSO READ | Bellevue’s zebra spotted once again in the city

Meanwhile, about a week ago an alleged poacher was found with a zebra carcass in Bisley Road.

According to Mi7, one of their officers conducting regular patrols in the Bisley area spotted a man skinning an animal carcass on the roadside.

Near him, there was a shopping trolley filled with animal remains, a large carving knife, and other tools.

The reaction officer called for backup and the team questioned the man, who allegedly admitted to poaching a zebra from the Bisley Nature Reserve, before skinning and cutting up the carcass.

ALSO READ | Poacher caught with zebra carcass in Bisley

Police did not provide Weekend Witness with comment on the Lion Park incident at the time of publication.