‘Zero tolerance for drivers who put other road users at risk’

Londiwe Xulu

Government will not tolerate drivers who continue to put the lives of other road users at risk.



These were the words of KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza at a roadblock in Park Rynie, on the South Coast on Tuesday. Khoza said heading into the festive season, they do not want to see any loss of lives as a result of negligence by road users.

She said the largest contributors to fatal crashes resulting in the loss of lives was vehicles that were not roadworthy and drivers who drink and drive.

She added it was important that all road users play their role to minimise road fatalities and it was critical that motorists be encouraged to make alternative transport arrangements if they are under the influence of alcohol.

We want to see all road users comply with all the laws and traffic police officers should show no mercy to those who deliberately ignore the rules. We are grateful to the Road Traffic Inspectorate for their commitment in dealing with transgressions on roads. The fact that we find fewer people not complying is an indication that our traffic officers are working hard

On Tuesday, over 20 drivers were found to have failed to observe the rules of the road.

Common offences were failure to display license discs and failure to carry driver’s licence cards, while some were found to be operating unroadworthy vehicles.

She said public transport operators had an obligation to protect the lives of passengers at all times and that will only happen when all transport is roadworthy.

Meanwhile, the MEC distributed distress social relief parcels to over 50 families at the Umzinto Community Hall. She also rolled out a multi-planting season at Malangeni in Umdoni Municipality.

“We were in this area during Operation Sigalelekile and promised to return. We came back to fulfill our promises after a number of families were identified as the most needy ones.

“As the Department of Social Development, we have an obligation to ensure that we keep our promises. We are not a government that deceives people by promising and failing to deliver,” she said.