Zero2Five trust reaches out to 4000 KZN families for holiday season

Zero2Five Trust has ramped up its annual festive season nutritional programme for the long December break.

The Kloof based organisation announced this in a statement.

According to Zero2Five trust CEO, Julika Falconer, they have scaled up their well-established nutrition programme in light of the current, ongoing food security crisis.

We have provided 4000 KZN families with a 5kg bag of highly fortified breakfast porridge, providing 100 meals per child. We will also be hosting ‘holiday clubs’ at three venues in uThukela and iLembe, playing fun games and serving three meals per day throughout the holidays for 450 children.

Falconer said that the holiday camps and nutrition programme have stemmed from year long research into child malnutrition and stunting which show that the six-week December holiday period is not a happy time for children to recharge their batteries for the new school year as a large number of households depend on regular school meals for their children to grow and develop.

She added that Zero2Five is grateful for the Victor Daitz Foundation’s generosity and Willowton group.

“Willowton Group has provided rice, cooking oil and soap bars for this programme and Illovo Sugar SA supplied 1 ton of maize, 100 grocery buckets and 100 lucky packs,” said Falconer.