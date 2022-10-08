Zikalala says Zuma served his time in prison and deserves to be free

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

Former president Jacob Zuma has been released from the Correctional Services system after his 15 months sentence for contempt of court expired on Friday.

This was confirmed by the Department of Correctional Services (DCS).

The Constitutional Court sentenced Zuma to 15 months’ imprisonment on June 19, 2021. He started serving his sentence on July 8 that year.

On September 17, 2021, he was placed on medical parole.

However, Zuma and prisons boss Arthur Fraser, who granted the parole, appealed the judgment in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

The matter was argued last month and the outcome is still pending.

Legal experts speak on Zuma’s matter

Legal expert Mpumelelo Zikalala said it is unlikely that the Supreme Court of Appeal will rule in favour of the high court to have Zuma sent to prison.

He said since Zuma had appealed the high court judgment, he may want to proceed with the matter to clear his name.

The most important point which the court might raise is that it is not Zuma’s fault that he was released on parole.

He didn’t release himself, there was someone [else] who took that decision, and in this case, it was Fraser. If Fraser made an error in his decision, you can’t punish Zuma.

He said in that case, Zuma might be set free and Fraser would be the one who might be punished.

Firstly he was arrested, couldn’t go wherever he wanted to go, … he was deprived of his freedom. A new jail term would mean that even though he has technically served his time, he must go back to prison and serve another term and that would mean that Zuma would have now spent two terms [in prison]. Based on that, Zuma should be free.

Department of Correctional Services

Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said Zuma complied with his conditions for medical parole.

Nxumalo said all administrative processes have now been concluded and the sentence expiry date marks the end of his serving his sentence under community corrections.