Zoleka Mandela has died

By Nompilo Kunene

The Mandela family has confirmed through a statement that Zoleka Mandela passed away on Monday evening.

In the statement, the family said Mandela was admitted to hospital on September 18 for ongoing treatment for metastatic cancer to the hip, liver, lung, pelvis, brain and spinal cord.

“Recent scans revealed significant disease progression including fibrosis in the lungs as well as several emboli.”

ALSO READ | Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi (95) has died, obituary

Her family said Mandela died on the evening of Monday, September 25, surrounded by friends and family.

“Our sincerest gratitude to the medical team that took care of her,” said the family.

The 43-year-old author and activist, who was also the granddaughter of struggle stalwarts Nelson and Winnie Mandela, was previously diagnosed with and beat cancer twice.