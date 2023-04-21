Zuma ally Niehaus to register a party

By Clive Ndou

The African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance (Areta), whose prominent members include former MK military veterans spokesperson Carl Niehaus, is in the process of registering as a political party.

Following his expulsion from the ANC early this year, Niehaus established an organisation called Radical Economic Transformation (RET) Movement, which at the time he said was not a political party.

After consultations with “like-minded” individuals, Niehaus then announced that the RET Movement was being renamed Areta, which “could become a political party”.

ALSO READ | Niehaus says ANC broke its promise to stand behind Zuma

In a statement issued on Thursday, Niehaus said Areta was on the verge of being registered as a political party.

The African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance is, in accordance with the mandate given by our members and supporters, registering as a political party. Areta is registering as a national political party to contest elections nationally, and in all the nine provinces of South Africa. READ MORE Ten family members brutally killed in Pietermaritzburg

Niehaus, who is the Areta’s chairperson, will together with other members of the organisation’s leadership be at the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) Centurion offices today to finalise the registration process.

“The Areta application will comply fully with all the requirements of the Electoral Commission Act of 1996, including the full payment that is required for registration,” he said.

A staunch supporter of former president Jacob Zuma, Niehaus resigned from the ANC after the party’s disciplinary committee (DC) had recommended that he should be expelled from the party for, amongst other things, bringing the governing ANC into disrepute.

ALSO READ | Niehaus: ‘I went to meet Zuma, not address protesters’

Some of the charges against Niehaus stemmed from the media statements he made outside Zuma’s Nkandla homestead shortly before the former president’s 2021 arrest for defying a Constitutional Court order to appear before the Zondo Commission.

Some of statements that angered ANC leaders at the time include Niehaus stating: “Our comrades of MKMVA [Mkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association] will form a human shield to protect president Zuma,” and “We don’t want president Zuma to go to jail”.