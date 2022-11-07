Zuma lambasts ANC presidential candidates

Clive Ndou

Former president Jacob Zuma has lashed out at ANC presidential candidates contesting against President Cyril Ramaphosa and former AU chairperson, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, saying they were part of the campaign to divide the party.

ANC members contesting the party’s president position include former health minister, Zweli Mkhize and Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

Out of the several candidates contesting the ANC president position, Zuma said, only Ramaphosa and Dlamini Zuma were nominated through the party’s official channels.

“Then, an additional five candidates emerged from almost nowhere but they were contesting the position of president.

“There is a strong belief that the enemies of our organisation have decided to interfere with the strength of the ANC by causing divisions. We have not yet sat down to discuss this new and unusual tendency in the ANC.

“Looking at what happened in NASREC, it is clear that this number of presidential candidates was increased by our enemies in order to reduce the number of votes of the preferred candidate.

“The ultimate goal is to undermine the ANC at the polls and continuously reduce its majority to force coalitions. An ANC that does not have an outright majority cannot continue its mission of delivering a better life for the poor, the African majority,” he said.

Zuma, who has endorsed Dlamini-Zuma’s candidacy, has shown interest in contesting the ANC’s national chairperson position.

A critic of Ramaphosa, Zuma said it was unacceptable that the President has resolved to keep the ANC in the dark on the Phala Phala farm robbery.

“It is also truly of concern that there have been serious allegations touching upon the leadership and we have not heard any discussion about it within the movement, whether from the branches or leadership, to deal with some of the things that people have been complaining about.

“These include, among other things some alleged illegal activities that have taken place,” he said.