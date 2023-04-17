Zuma back in court for arms deal case

By Clive Ndou

Former president Jacob Zuma was on Monday back at the Pietermaritzburg High Court to face arms deal corruption charges.

Accompanied by his key supporters, including former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni, Zuma waved to members of the public as his protectors ushered him into the court waiting room around 9am on Monday morning.

Zuma, who has already indicated that he will fight the case. He is facing corruption charges in connection with the country’s arms procurement programme concluded in the 1990s.

Judge Nkosinathi Chili will preside over Wednesday proceedings.

Chili was roped in following the recusal of the previous Judge in the case, Piet Koen.

The Zuma matter is however expected to be postponed to a future date.

Delays in the case

While Zuma’s legal team has blamed delays in the arms deal case on the National Prosecution Authority (NPA), the delays were also due to the former president’s legal bid to have the case’s lead prosecutor, Advocate Billy Downer, removed from the case.

Zuma, who has accused Downer of bias, has since instituted private prosecution processes against Downer after accusing the senior prosecution of leaking his medical report to News24 journalist, Karyn Maughan.