Zuma blasts Zondo Commission

Clive Ndou

Former president Jacob Zuma on Saturday tore into the Zondo Commission.

Zuma, who was sentenced to 15 months by the Constitutional Court after the commission opened a case against him for failing to cooperate with the commission, said the commission had targeted him.

Briefing the media on Saturday, Zuma said the commission’s objective was to pursue him and any other person which the commission perceived to be close to him.

The Commission, Zuma said, did not investigate ANC leaders who ‘received free shares from big companies”.

The commission, Zuma said, also did not investigate how some ANC leaders who had gone into business become instant billionaires.

Zuma, who completed his 15 month sentence two weeks ago, has been implicated in state capture and corruption by a number of witnesses who testified at the commission.

In his media briefing, Zuma said he decided not to cooperate with the commission after it became clear that it was ” biased” against him.