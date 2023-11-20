Zuma elected KZN Sanco chair

By Clive Ndou

Former president Jacob Zuma has been re- elected as Sanco KwaZulu-Natal chairperson at the organisation’s elective conference held in Durban over the weekend.

Zuma, who was previously elected Sanco provincial chairperson at the beginning of the year, briefly lost the top position following the disbandment of the organisation’s provincial leadership structure.

Sanco, whose main task was to address community issues, is the ANC’s alliance partner.

ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo on Monday welcomed Zuma’s re-election.

“We pay tribute to delegates who gathered at the Durban University of Technology yesterday November 19, for showing their determination to rebuild Sanco.

“Flowing from above, we remain committed to working with the newly elected leadership collective to ensure the creation of jobs, building of houses and other socio-economic infrastructure by the ANC-led government. These must benefit Abahlali.

“In particular, the ANC KZN notes and welcomes the election of Cde Jacob Zuma as the Provincial Chairperson.

Undoubtedly, Nxamalala (Zuma) is better placed to champion the development of Abahlalali (communities) throughout the corners of the province,” he said.

Despite having been recalled by the ANC national leadership in 2018 – a year before completing his second term as the country’s president, Zuma remains popular in his home province of KZN.

Mtolo, who is part of the ANC KZN leadership which wants Zuma to play a prominent role in the party’s elections campaign, said the former president still has a lot to offer.

“We recognise Msholozi’s (Zuma) ability to bridge the gap between rich and poor, urban and rural. He has for years been instrumental in strengthening efforts aimed at breaking barriers of prejudices.

As a senior leader of our movement who understands the historical role of Sanco, we have no doubt that he will unite civil society movements behind common objectives of building strong communities where there is improved quality of life.

“He will strengthen lines of communication between leaders of society such as amakhosi, religious leaders and representatives of communities,” he said.