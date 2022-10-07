Zuma gets ammunition to fight Ramaphosa

Witness Reporter

The Nkandla supporters of former president Jacob Zuma – whose parole restrictions fell away on Friday, celebrated his freedom by nominating him as a candidate for the upcoming ANC national elective conference.

Zuma, who since his release from prison last year was under correctional supervision, was nominated by his ANC Nkandla Ward 14 branch to contest the party’s national chairperson position at the ANC’s elective conference scheduled for December.

ALSO READ | ‘No negative views’ in Zuma documentary

The branch, which held its branch general meeting (BGM) on Thursday evening, also nominated Zuma’s ex-wife, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma – who is also the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minster, as a candidate for the party’s president position.

Thanduxolo Shezi, a member of the ANC Nkandla ward 14 branch, said party members in the area were happy about Zuma’s decision to make himself available for the ANC national chairperson.

“Most of the people who don’t understand ANC processes are under the impression that Msholozi (Zuma) just made the decision to stand on his own.

“It’s actually us who approached him and asked him to stand. As a disciplined member of the ANC, Msholozi had no choice but to comply with the request by his branch,” he said.

However, while Zuma received the nod from his branch, the ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committee (PEC) is not supporting the former president’s candidacy.

The ANC PEC, which is also opposed to Dlamini-Zuma’s candidacy, is backing Limpopo Premier, Stanley Mathabatha – who has made himself available to contest the party’s national chairperson position.

ALSO READ | Zuma’s bid to be elected as national chairperson rejected

While in the 2017 ANC national conference the PEC endorsed Dlamini-Zuma, the ANC provincial leadership structure this time around wants former health minister, Zweli Mkhize, to replace President Cyril Ramaphosa as party leader.

Zuma, who despite facing allegations of corruption and state capture remains a popular figure in KZN, has not addressed any ANC gathering since his arrest in July last year for violating a Constitutional Court order to appear before the Zondo Commission.

Despite being released on medical parole three months into his 15-month sentence, Zuma had not been able to make any public appearances as the conditions of his release did not allow him to address crowds.

However, with Zuma’s parole conditions having now fallen away, the former president is widely expected to intensify his campaign to be elected the next ANC national chairperson.

Zuma, whose singing and dance moves endeared him to a legion of ANC supporters, is expected to criss-cross the province as part of his campaign to drum up support ahead of the party’s December national conference.